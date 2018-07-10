Photo Editor
pateikė Endless
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.0.2
prieš beveik 5 metus
Įdiegtas dydis~270 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis110 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai42 814
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Kitos Endless programėlės
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu