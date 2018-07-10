Photo Editor

pateikė Endless
endlessm.com
Įdiegti
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos

Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!

Pakeitimai versijoje 1.0.2

prieš beveik 5 metus
Įdiegtas dydis~270 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis110 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai42 814
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://endlessos.org/
Prisidėti prie vertimohttps://www.transifex.com/endless-os/eos-photos/
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos/issues
Naršykite šaltinio kodąhttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessm.photos

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.endlessm.photos

Paleisti

flatpak run com.endlessm.photos