DIY Layout Creator
pateikė Branislav Stojkovic (bancika)
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
DIY Layout Creator (DIYLC in short) is a powerful, but simple to use and intuitive tool for visualizing electronic circuit schematic and layout diagrams. It provides a simple WYSIWYG interface and supports designing PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams as well as circuit schematics quickly and without the steep learning curve.
In addition to drawing, the projects can be shared with other users through the integrated 'Cloud' feature. Guitar wiring diagrams can be analyzed and debugged.
DIYLC is geared towards DIY hobby enthusiasts and is developed by an enthusiast with the help of the large community of DIY builders.
Pakeitimai versijoje 4.37.0
prieš apie 2 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~370 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis140 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai20 889
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
