Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

Įdiegtas dydis~105 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis32 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai2 614
LicencijaBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
Projekto svetainėhttps://codemouse92.github.io/Timecard/
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.codemouse92.timecard

flatpak install flathub com.codemouse92.timecard

Paleisti

flatpak run com.codemouse92.timecard