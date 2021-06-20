BrickBuster
pateikė Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.0
prieš apie 2 metus
Įdiegtas dydis~37 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis16 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai1 089
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu