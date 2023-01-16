Chess Clock
pateikė Clara Hobbs
Time games of over-the-board chess
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
Pakeitimai versijoje 0.5.0
prieš 3 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~146 KB
Atsisiuntimo dydis54 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai1 351
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
