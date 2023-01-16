Chess Clock

pateikė Clara Hobbs
clarahobbs.com
Įdiegti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

Pakeitimai versijoje 0.5.0

prieš 3 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~146 KB
Atsisiuntimo dydis54 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai1 351
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Paleisti

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
Tags:
chessclockgametimer