calibre

Įdiegti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

The one stop solution to all your e-book needs

calibre is the one stop solution to all your e-book needs.

You can use calibre to catalog your books, fetch metadata for them automatically, convert them from and to all the various e-book formats, send them to your e-book reader devices, read the books on your computer, edit the books in a dedicated e-book editor and even make them available over the network with the built-in Content server. You can also download news and periodicals in e-book format from over a thousand different news and magazine websites.

Pakeitimai versijoje 6.21.0

prieš 10 dienų
Įdiegtas dydis~442 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis186 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai304 685
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekto svetainėhttps://calibre-ebook.com/
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.calibre_ebook.calibre

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.calibre_ebook.calibre

Paleisti

flatpak run com.calibre_ebook.calibre