Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.2.0
prieš apie mėnesį
Įdiegtas dydis~87 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis36 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai190
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu