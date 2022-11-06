Simple Diary
pateikė Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Pakeitimai versijoje v0.4.3
prieš 8 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~582 KB
Atsisiuntimo dydis194 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai2 660
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu