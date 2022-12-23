BiglyBT

pateikė Bigly Software
ĮdiegtiPaaukoti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.

Pakeitimai versijoje 3.4.0.0

prieš apie mėnesį
Įdiegtas dydis~213 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis96 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai8 184
LicencijaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Projekto svetainėhttps://www.biglybt.com
Pagalbahttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/wiki
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Paleisti

flatpak run com.biglybt.BiglyBT