pateikė Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Pakeitimai versijoje 3.0.0

prieš apie mėnesį
(Built prieš apie 8 valandas)
  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
