Airtame
pateikė Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
Pakeitimai versijoje 4.5.2
prieš 9 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~81 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis75 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai5 738
LicencijaNuosavybinė
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu