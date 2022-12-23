Pixel Wheels

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.

It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!

You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.

Pakeitimai versijoje 0.24.2

prieš 5 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~107 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis83 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai11 128
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://agateau.com/projects/pixelwheels
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://github.com/agateau/pixelwheels/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.agateau.PixelWheels

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.agateau.PixelWheels

Paleisti

flatpak run com.agateau.PixelWheels