Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Įdiegtas dydis~68 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis60 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai30 090
Licencijahttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Projekto svetainėhttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Pagalbahttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

Rankinis diegimas

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Paleisti

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader