Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Pakeitimai versijoje 32.0.0.465

prieš daugiau nei 2 metus
Įdiegtas dydis~18 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis11 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai146 786
Licencijahttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Projekto svetainėhttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Paleisti

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
