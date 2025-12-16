/
Atidaryti meniu
Paskelbti
Diskusijos
Apie
Prisijungti
Ieškoti programėlių
/
NoMoreBackground
pateikė Adil Hanney
adilhanney.com
Įdiegti
Open options
Connect your Android device via adb
Reduce Android's background apps
A fire-and-forget program to stop Android apps from running in the background.
Potentially unsafe
User device access
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Country Statistics
Įdiegtas dydis
~90.52 MiB
Atsisiuntimo dydis
61.04 MiB
Galimos architektūros
aarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai
187
Kitos Adil Hanney programėlės
Saber
The notes app built for handwriting
Ricochlime
Satisfying monster shooter
Super Nonogram
Solve unlimited procedurally-generated nonogram puzzles!
Timing Trainer
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
Tags:
linux
flatpak