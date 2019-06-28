Dice Roller

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

Įdiegtas dydis~509 KB
Atsisiuntimo dydis229 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai3 997
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekto svetainėhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/NoraCodes/gDiceRoller/
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/codes.nora.gDiceRoller

flatpak install flathub codes.nora.gDiceRoller

flatpak run codes.nora.gDiceRoller