Dice Roller
pateikė Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.1.3
prieš beveik 4 metus
Įdiegtas dydis~509 KB
Atsisiuntimo dydis229 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai3 997
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
