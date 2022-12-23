Feeling Finder

A fast and beautiful emoji picker

Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.

Features

  • Emojis from the Unicode spec
  • Variants / skin tones
  • Browse emoji categories
  • Hover emoji for description
  • Type to search
  • Select emoji with arrow keys
  • Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
  • Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
  • Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
  • Option to quit after copying to clipboard
  • Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
  • Light & dark theme

Pakeitimai versijoje 1.1.0

prieš 18 dienų
Įdiegtas dydis~28 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis11 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai9 309
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://github.com/Merrit/feeling_finder
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

Paleisti

flatpak run codes.merritt.FeelingFinder