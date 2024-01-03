Flathub Logo

TigerJython

pateikė TJ Group
Įdiegti

TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

Pakeitimai versijoje 2.39

prieš 15 dienų
(Built prieš apie 5 valandas)
  • Pakeitimų žurnalas nepateiktas

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
    Get involved
Įdiegtas dydis~322.87 MiB
Atsisiuntimo dydis183.01 MiB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64, aarch64
Tags:
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak