Proton Mail Bridge
pateikė Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
Pakeitimai versijoje 3.2.0
prieš 27 dienas
Įdiegtas dydis~159 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis61 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai60 950
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Kitos Proton AG programėlės
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu