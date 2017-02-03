JClic

Educational activities and games for school students and educators

JClic is formed by a set of multimedia applications that are used for carrying out different types of multimedia and interactive educational activities: puzzles, associations, text exercises, crosswords, etc.

The activities are usually packed in projects. A project is formed by a set of activities and one or more sequences, which indicate the order in which they have to be shown.

Since 1995 teachers from different countries have contributed to a big repository of educational activities which work on procedures of diverse curricular areas, from kindergarten up to secondary education and shared under Creative Commons licenses.

The JClic suite is composed by this applications:

  • JClic Player: allows students to play with the activities and, optionally, track reports of their work in a local or remote database
  • JClic Author: a visual tool used by teachers and authors to create or modify activities and projects

Pakeitimai versijoje 0.3.2.17

prieš 8 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~170 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis59 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai3 501
LicencijaGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://clic.xtec.cat
Susisiektihttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/bustia.htm
Pagalbahttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/index.html
Dažnai užduodami klausimaihttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/jclic/faqjclic.htm
Prisidėti prie vertimohttps://translations.launchpad.net/jclic
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://github.com/projectestac/jclic/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/cat.xtec.clic.JClic

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub cat.xtec.clic.JClic

Paleisti

flatpak run cat.xtec.clic.JClic
