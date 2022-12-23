Parallel Launcher

pateikė Matt Pharoah
Įdiegti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

Modern N64 Emulator

Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.

Pakeitimai versijoje v6.19.0

prieš 7 dienas
Įdiegtas dydis~760 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis531 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai34 700
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekto svetainėhttps://parallel-launcher.ca
Pagalbahttps://parallel-launcher.ca/doc/parallel-launcher-manual.pdf
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://gitlab.com/parallel-launcher/parallel-launcher/-/boards/2128467
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

Paleisti

flatpak run ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher
Tags:
emulatorn64