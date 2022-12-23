Parallel Launcher
pateikė Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Pakeitimai versijoje v6.19.0
prieš 7 dienas
Įdiegtas dydis~760 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis531 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai34 700
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu