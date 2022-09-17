Dconf Editor
pateikė The GNOME Project
Patvirtinta
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Pakeitimai versijoje 43.0
prieš 9 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~1 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis468 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai67 950
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
