Dconf Editor

pateikė The GNOME Project
Patvirtinta
ĮdiegtiPaaukoti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Pakeitimai versijoje 43.0

prieš 9 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~1 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis468 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai67 950
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Prisidėti prie vertimohttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Paleisti

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
Tags:
configurationsettings