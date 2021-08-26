Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.51.1
prieš beveik 2 metus
Įdiegtas dydis~6 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis2 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai42 659
LicencijaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu