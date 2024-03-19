Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

pateikė Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

  • Nuosavybinė

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
dirpfimpostoirpfreceitanetlinuxflatpak