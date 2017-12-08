ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Pakeitimai versijoje 0.6.4

prieš daugiau nei 5 metus
Įdiegtas dydis~864 KB
Atsisiuntimo dydis406 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai965
LicencijaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Projekto svetainėhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Pagalbahttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Pranešti apie problemąhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Paleisti

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
Tags:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf