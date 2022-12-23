xemu

Įdiegti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Pakeitimai versijoje v0.7.96

prieš 4 dienas
Įdiegtas dydis~19 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis6 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai1 217 140
LicencijaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Projekto svetainėhttps://xemu.app
Pagalbahttps://xemu.app/docs
Dažnai užduodami klausimaihttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

Paleisti

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu