Warp
Fast and secure file transfer
Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.
The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.
Features
- Send files between multiple devices
- Every file transfer is encrypted
- Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
- An internet connection is required
- QR Code support
- Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps
Pakeitimai versijoje 0.5.4
prieš apie 2 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~8 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis3 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai42 522
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
