Multiplication Puzzle

pateikė Michael Terry
drey.app
ĮdiegtiPaaukoti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

Pakeitimai versijoje 12.0

prieš apie mėnesį
Įdiegtas dydis~143 KB
Atsisiuntimo dydis55 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai1 875
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult/-/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

Kitos Michael Terry programėlės

Déjà Dup Backups

Protect yourself from data loss

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

Paleisti

flatpak run app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle
Tags:
mpuz