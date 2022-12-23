BlueBubbles

BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

Įdiegtas dydis~59 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis22 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai9 251
LicencijaApache License 2.0
Projekto svetainėhttps://bluebubbles.app/
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Paleisti

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles