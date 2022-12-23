BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.12.2.1
prieš 2 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~59 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis22 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai9 251
LicencijaApache License 2.0
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu