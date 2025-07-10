/
Open Menu
Dyllo
Dalva
A-dro Flathub
Log In
Search apps
/
Punchclock
developed by Florian Loers
Unverified
Install
Open options
Track time for your tasks.
Track time for your tasks.
Potentially unsafe
Uses an end-of-life runtime
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Statystygyon
Statystygyon Bro
Installed Size
~2.89 MiB
Braster Iskarg
1.05 MiB
Available Architectures
aarch64, x86_64
Installs
4,945
Other apps by Florian Loers
Events
Manage your schedule
Tags:
linux
flatpak