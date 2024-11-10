/
Events
developed by Florian Loers
Unverified
Manage your schedule
Events is an adaptive calendar app for GNOME and Phosh.
With Events you can
CalDAV syncing
Local calendars
Monthly, Weekly, Daily and Yearly event management
GNOME Online Accounts integration
Mobile friendly
Changes in version 0.10.11
about 1 year ago
(Built 5 days ago)
Bug Fixes
Use new version of cargo-gra
Potentially unsafe
Home folder read/write access; Uses non-portal services
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Installed Size
~9.96 MiB
4.77 MiB
Available Architectures
aarch64, x86_64
Installs
10,744
