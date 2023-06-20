Flathub Logo

개발자: George Florea Bănuș
georgefb.com
A global menu giving you quick access to folders and custom commands.

QuickAccess is a program running in the background providing a global menu to quickly access user defined folders and their subfolders as well as creating and running custom commands. The menu can be opened through two dbus methods: showMenu and showDelayedMenu. Both methods can open the menu in a predefined fixed position or on mouse position.

showMenu shows the menu instantly, but in certain circumstances there are problems with the menu not showing or not closing. In these cases use the showDelayedMenu, there is a default delay of 150 miliseconds, but can be changed (see example below).

Open menu with dbus-send

dbus-send --type=method_call --dest=com.georgefb.quickaccess /QuickAccess com.georgefb.QuickAccess.showMenu int32:x

dbus-send --type=method_call --dest=com.georgefb.quickaccess /QuickAccess com.georgefb.QuickAccess.showDelayedMenu int32:200 int32:x

Replace x with an int from 0 to 9 to set the preffered position to open the menu.

Check the project page for more info https://gitlab.com/g-fb/quickaccess.

버전 3.0.1 의 바뀐 점

1년 이상 전
(Built 29일 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~264 KiB
다운로드 크기96.3 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수2,630
태그:
