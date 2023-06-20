Manga Reader
개발자: George Florea Bănuș
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
버전 2.1.0 의 바뀐 점
8개월 전
(Built 8개월 전)
설치 후 크기~883.5 KiB
다운로드 크기479.18 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수8,988