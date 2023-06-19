Flathub Logo

Parlera

개발자: Enjoying FOSS
설치하기
후원하기

A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

버전 v3.0.5 의 바뀐 점

6개월 전
(Built 6개월 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~74.4 MiB
다운로드 크기25.86 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수1,242
태그:
linuxflatpak