Parlera
개발자: Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
버전 v3.0.5 의 바뀐 점
6개월 전
(Built 6개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~74.4 MiB
다운로드 크기25.86 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수1,242