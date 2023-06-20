Flathub Logo

Feeel

개발자: Enjoying FOSS
A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

버전 2.4.1 의 바뀐 점

약 1년 전
(Built 약 1년 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~33.41 MiB
다운로드 크기17.97 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수3,056
태그:
