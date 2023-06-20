Feeel
개발자: Enjoying FOSS
A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy
Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.
버전 2.4.1 의 바뀐 점
약 1년 전
(Built 약 1년 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~33.41 MiB
다운로드 크기17.97 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수3,056