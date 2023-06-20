앱 검색하기
/
메뉴 열기
배포하기
포럼
Flathub 소개
로그인
Obfuscate
개발자: Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
설치하기
Open options
후원하기
Censor private information
Obfuscate lets you redact your private information from any image.
버전 0.0.9 의 바뀐 점
8개월 전
(Built 8개월 전)
Fix crash on zoom and translations updates
안전
권한 없음; 감사가능코드; 소프트웨어 개발자로 인증되었습니다
커뮤니티가 개발함
이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며,
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
로 출시됩니다.
참여하기
정보
관련 웹사이트
통계
설치 후 크기
~2.06 MiB
다운로드 크기
772.72 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처
aarch64, x86_64
설치 수
56,049
Bilal Elmoussaoui 이 개발한 앱
더 보기
Authenticator
Generate Two-Factor Codes
Decoder
Scan and Generate QR Codes
Icon Library
Symbolic icons for your apps
Snowglobe
Virtualization viewer using QEMU over DBus
Read It Later
Save and read web articles
Contrast
Check contrast between two colors
GNOME 그룹의 다른 앱
더 보기
GNU Image Manipulation Program
Create images and edit photographs
Disk Usage Analyzer
Check folder sizes and available disk space
Boxes
Virtualization made simple
Impression
Create bootable drives
Shortwave
Listen to internet radio
Calculator
Perform arithmetic, scientific or financial calculations
태그:
censor
image
obfuscate
private
linux
flatpak