Authenticator
개발자: Bilal Elmoussaoui
Generate Two-Factor Codes
Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.
Features:
- Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
- SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
- QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
- Lock the application with a password
- Beautiful UI
- GNOME Shell search provider
- Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator
버전 4.4.0 의 바뀐 점
2개월 전
(Built 2개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~28.23 MiB
다운로드 크기10.47 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수97,118