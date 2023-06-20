Flathub Logo

Authenticator

개발자: Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Generate Two-Factor Codes

Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.

Features:

  • Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
  • SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
  • QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
  • Lock the application with a password
  • Beautiful UI
  • GNOME Shell search provider
  • Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator

버전 4.4.0 의 바뀐 점

2개월 전
(Built 2개월 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~28.23 MiB
다운로드 크기10.47 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수97,118
태그:
