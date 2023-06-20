Feeling Finder
개발자: Merritt Codes
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.
Features
- Emojis from the Unicode spec
- Variants / skin tones
- Browse emoji categories
- Hover emoji for description
- Type to search
- Select emoji with arrow keys
- Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
- Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
- Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
- Option to quit after copying to clipboard
- Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
- Light & dark theme
버전 1.3.0 의 바뀐 점
5개월 전
(Built 5개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~27.11 MiB
다운로드 크기10.77 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수11,845