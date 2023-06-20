Flathub Logo

Nyrna

개발자: Merritt Codes
merritt.codes
Suspend games and applications

Similar to the incredibly useful sleep/suspend function found in consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation; suspend your game (and its resource usage) at any time, and resume whenever you wish - at the push of a button.

Suspend Games

  • Pause cutscenes to read the subtitles, examine the scene, answer the door, etc.
  • Pause games that can't normally be paused (single-player games like Dark Souls, Elden Ring, etc)
  • Suspend games whose pause screens keep the system running hot or playing unwanted music
  • Suspend inbetween checkpoints (example: Hollow Knight)

Suspend Applications

Nyrna can be used to suspend normal, non-game applications as well. For example:

  • 3D renders
  • video encoding
  • software compilation

The CPU and GPU resources are being used by said task - maybe for hours - when you would like to use the system for something else. With Nyrna you can suspend that program, freeing up the resources (excluding RAM) until the process is resumed, without losing where you were - like the middle of a long job, or a gaming session between save points.

버전 2.17.2 의 바뀐 점

약 2개월 전
(Built 약 2개월 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
