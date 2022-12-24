Forgetpass
Alex Kryuchkov
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
バージョン 1.0.13
3か月前
インストールサイズ~66 KB
ダウンロードサイズ26 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数2,164
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
