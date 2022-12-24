Forgetpass

Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper (GitHub)
インストール

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

バージョン 1.0.13

3か月前
インストールサイズ~66 KB
ダウンロードサイズ26 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数2,164
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
ヘルプhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
問題を報告http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
Tags:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity