Soma Radio
Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
バージョン 1.2.6
3か月前
インストールサイズ~162 KB
ダウンロードサイズ84 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数10,862
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
