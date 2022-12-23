Feeel

Enjoying FOSS
インストール寄付
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

バージョン 2.4.1

7か月前
インストールサイズ~35 MB
ダウンロードサイズ19 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数1,720
ライセンスGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel
問題を報告https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/-/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.feeel