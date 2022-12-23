Parlera

インストール寄付
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

バージョン 1.2.0

1年以上前
インストールサイズ~59 MB
ダウンロードサイズ23 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数768
ライセンスGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera
問題を報告https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/-/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

コマンドでインストール

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

コマンドで起動

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera