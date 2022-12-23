Parlera
Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
バージョン 1.2.0
1年以上前
インストールサイズ~59 MB
ダウンロードサイズ23 MB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数768
ライセンスGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
