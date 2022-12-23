Dconf Editor
The GNOME Project
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
バージョン 43.0
9か月前
インストールサイズ~1 MB
ダウンロードサイズ468 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数67,950
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
