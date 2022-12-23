Dconf Editor

The GNOME Project
認証済み
インストール寄付
  • スクリーンショット
  • スクリーンショット

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

バージョン 43.0

9か月前
インストールサイズ~1 MB
ダウンロードサイズ468 KB
対応アーキテクチャaarch64, x86_64
インストール数67,950
ライセンスGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ウェブサイトhttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
翻訳に協力https://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
問題を報告https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
マニフェストhttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

インストール数の推移

コマンドでインストール

インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

コマンドで起動

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
Tags:
configurationsettings