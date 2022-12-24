Warble

The word-guessing game

Figure out the word before your guesses run out!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • Almost 5k possible answers
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.warble

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.avojak.warble
