Warble
oleh Andrew Vojak
The word-guessing game
Figure out the word before your guesses run out!
- Three difficulty levels
- Almost 5k possible answers
- Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off
Perubahan pada versi 2.0.1
9 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~53 MB
Ukuran Unduh12 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang4.037
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Aplikasi lainnya oleh Andrew Vojak
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang