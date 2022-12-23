Paint Spill

The color-filling puzzle game

Fill the board with all the same color!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Perubahan pada versi 1.1.0

sekitar 1 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~46 MB
Ukuran Unduh11 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.630
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill
Bantuanhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.avojak.paint-spill
Tags:
colorgamepuzzle