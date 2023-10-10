Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

oleh Epic Games
First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Perubahan pada versi 3369.2

hampir 18 tahun yang lalu
(Built sekitar 2 bulan yang lalu)
  • Tidak ada changelog yang disediakan

  • Proprietari

    Aplikasi ini tidak dikembangkan secara terbuka, jadi hanya pengembangnya yang tahu cara kerjanya. Perangkat lunak ini mungkin tidak aman dengan cara yang sulit dideteksi, dan dapat berubah tanpa pengawasan.
Ukuran Terpasang~25.02 MiB
Ukuran Unduh22.32 MiB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang1.820
