Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament Launcher

oleh Epic Games
Pasang

First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament is the original King of the Hill in the frag-or-be-fragged multiplayer gaming world. As the undisputed 1999 Game of the Year, Unreal Tournament grabbed the first person shooter genre by the soiled seat of its pants and knocked it around the room with its never-before-seen graphics, brutal edge-of-your-seat gameplay and a massive and varied feature list that gave gamers more than they ever expected.

This launcher sets up the modern native Linux port of Unreal Tournament from OldUnreal. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Perubahan pada versi 469d-rc4

sekitar 2 bulan yang lalu
(Built 23 hari yang lalu)
  • Tidak ada changelog yang disediakan

  • Proprietari

    Aplikasi ini tidak dikembangkan secara terbuka, jadi hanya pengembangnya yang tahu cara kerjanya. Perangkat lunak ini mungkin tidak aman dengan cara yang sulit dideteksi, dan dapat berubah tanpa pengawasan.
Ukuran Terpasang~71 MiB
Ukuran Unduh70.81 MiB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang1.292
Tanda:
linuxflatpak