Tank Warriors
oleh Endless Studios
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
Perubahan pada versi 1.3
sekitar 4 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~495 MB
Ukuran Unduh108 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang21.321
LisensiProprietari
