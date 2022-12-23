Aqueducts
oleh Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Perubahan pada versi 1.2.2
hampir 4 tahun yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~470 MB
Ukuran Unduh121 MB
Arsitektur yang Tersediax86_64
Pasang36.719
LisensiProprietari
Aplikasi lainnya oleh Endless Studios
Pasang dari waktu ke waktu
Pemasangan Manual
Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang